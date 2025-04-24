The San Diego Padres are off to a blistering hot start to the 2025 MLB season. They are 17-8, even after a tough series loss to the Detroit Tigers, and have answered a lot of questions from the offseason. Jackson Merrill signed an extension this year, but that did not answer their biggest contract questions. Padres GM AJ Preller spoke with the New York Post about Dylan Cease and Michael King as their contracts expire.

“They're huge parts of our team, you know, leading the rotation,” Preller said of his two star pitchers. “You gotta see how the year plays out, it's still super early, and I know we've played really well to start the season, and our expectation is that we have a team again, like we've seen multiple times in the last few years, that can play deep into October. And if you're going to do that, you're going to do that with guys like Michael King and Dylan Cease leading the way.”

Preller finished by saying they'll see how the season plays out, but he wants to be in a position to add come the summer months. The Padres did not add much this offseason, but have picked up where they left off last year. Can this be the year they make a deep run?

The Padres must keep at least one of their pitchers

Padres ownership underwent a big change this summer, as Peter Siedler's brother John was named the control person. They did not make any free agency moves before that change, and only signed Nick Pivetta afterward. Just because their ownership has changed does not mean they are going to stop spending entirely.

The Padres have Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, and Pivetta under contract through at least 2027. But those contracts are not paying off the way the King and Cease trades have. If Siedler can fit one of those two players under their internal budget, it would be a no-brainer to work out a deal.

Cease is an unrestricted free agent after this season. He was traded from the White Sox to the Padres before last season and was spectacular. He posted a 3.47 ERA in 189 innings, finishing fourth in Cy Young voting.

King has a mutual option for next year at $15 million, an $11 million raise over his current salary. But if his stats continue in this direction, he will earn a lot more than that. He is 3-0 with a 2.57 ERA and a complete game shutout so far this season.