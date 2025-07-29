San Diego Padres star Manny Machado is used to hearing trade rumors every season. This season is no different for the veteran, as rumors swirl about what the Padres might do before Thursday's MLB trade deadline. Machado says he's just trying to worry about things that he can control.

“In the past, it would probably be a little bit different and you worry about it. I think we have such a special group of kids, or men in our clubhouse, I mean it's special man,” Machado said, per Fox 5 San Diego. “We know that something is going to happen, because it always does. Whoever comes in is going to fit right in, and with the group that we have we are going to do something special this year.”

“…Obviously we know that something’s going to happen, you know, because it always does…” Manny Machado anticipating the Padres making some moves ahead of the Thursday’s Trade Deadline. #ForTheFaithful pic.twitter.com/kRMhe76GIY — Julian Del Gaudio (@JulianDelGaudio) July 29, 2025

Machado is one of the key players on the Padres roster. He is hitting .302 this season with 19 home runs. Machado has also posted 66 runs batted in.

The Padres are currently second in the National League West division, with a 58-49 record. San Diego is currently just four games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place.

The Padres have a specific trade candidate

San Diego has consistently been one of the best teams in the National League this year. The Padres have used excellent pitching to complement their hitters, and it has paid off dividends.

Ahead of the trade deadline, San Diego has been linked to several players. One player San Diego has consistently pursued is Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. It appears San Diego may be able to get Durran, but the club would have to part ways with one of their best pitchers.

“The Red Sox have signaled interest in Dylan Cease, who would be a rental,” Sean McAdam wrote for MassLive. “The Padres, in their never-ending quest to acquire Duran, proposed a package involving Cease, catching prospect Ethan Salas and another prospect (not shortstop Leo de Vries) for Duran, which was quickly rejected.”

There appears to be several clubs interested in taking Cease away from the Padres.

“There are a number of contenders looking for a frontline starting pitcher — Mets, Cubs, Red Sox, etc. — but the prices on two of the most prominent starters mentioned, the Twins' Joe Ryan and the Padres' Dylan Cease, remain extremely high, in the minds of some evaluators,” ESPN's Buster Olney posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Time will tell how this all shakes out for San Diego. The Padres play the New York Mets Tuesday night.