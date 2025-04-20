San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez has been carted off the field after a scary collision with Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon.

The Padres announced that Arraez has been transported to Houston Methodist Hospital for further evaluation and that he is currently stable, conscious, responsive and able to move his extremities.

The collision between Arraez and Dubon took place in the first inning of Sunday's game between the Padres and Astros. First baseman Christian Walker flipped the ball to Dubon after Arraez attempted to bunt for a hit against Framber Valdez. Arraez was the second batter of the game, and he was looking to set up the Padres with two runners on and no one out after Fernando Tatis Jr. walked to lead off the game.

Arraez had been off to a solid start offensively in 2025, batting .287 with a .330 on-base percentage. The infielder known for his contact skills and ability to hit for average was doing his part in the Padres' hot start this season. It will be worth monitoring for updates from the Padres on Arraez' status throughout the game and after. Hopefully, it is not a long-term injury, as Arraez is headed to free agency after this season. Another solid season for him would help him in the winter. He is also an important table-setter for the Padres ahead of many of their power bats in the lineup.

The Padres are looking to salvage the last of a three-game set against the Astros. They lost the first game by the score of 6-4 on Friday, and then lost the second game on Saturday by the score of 3-2. Despite those two losses, San Diego still sits at 15-6 on the season.

Coming into the game, the Padres are tied atop the National League West with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are 16-7 overall. The outcome of the game against the Astros will determine whether the Padres enter Monday atop the division or a half game back of the Dodgers.

For now, the Padres will try to get a win against the Astros and hope for good news regarding Arraez while also dealing with injuries to Jackson Merrill and Yu Darvish.