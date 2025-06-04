The San Diego Padres rallied late to defeat the San Francisco Giants 3–2 in another extra-inning thriller, with momentum shifting in the ninth and tenth innings. In the previous game, San Diego secured a 1–0 victory, also in extra innings. With both wins, the Padres pulled off an extremely rare Major League Baseball feat not seen since the 2001 World Series. They became the first team since the Arizona Diamondbacks to win back-to-back road games despite being shut out through the first eight innings of both contests.

The @Padres are the first MLB team to win back-to-back road games despite being shut out through 8 innings in both since the Diamondbacks did it during their 2001 World Series-winning season (May 28-29). Both teams did so at San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/tvpFnXPZ7r — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

San Francisco jumped ahead in the third inning. Patrick Bailey opened with a double, and after a strikeout, Heliot Ramos crushed a 421-foot two-run homer to center. The Giants nearly added to their lead when Wilmer Flores singled and Matt Chapman doubled. But a perfect relay from Fernando Tatis Jr. to Jake Cronenworth to Luis Campusano cut down Flores at the plate.

Giants starter Landen Roupp was outstanding. He pitched 6⅓ scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out five. Roupp threw 92 pitches, 63 for strikes, and maintained excellent control. Despite his dominance, the Giants' bullpen couldn’t protect the lead. Jordan Hicks missed action due to a toe injury. San Diego capitalized late and flipped the outcome.

Article Continues Below

The Padres stayed quiet until the ninth. With two outs, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Arraez drew back-to-back walks off Giants closer Camilo Doval. Manny Machado, already 3-for-3, came up clutch again. He ripped a single to left, scoring both runners and tying the game at 2–2. The Giants couldn’t answer in the bottom half, forcing extra innings.

In the tenth, Jackson Merrill began on second base. Gavin Sheets popped out to second for the first out. Xander Bogaerts grounded out, moving Merrill to third. Then, with two outs, Jake Cronenworth hit a ground ball past first baseman Casey Schmitt, giving San Diego the lead.

Christian Koss started on second for the Giants in the bottom of the tenth. Casey Schmitt’s sacrifice bunt moved him to third. But Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada shut the door. He got Heliot Ramos and Jung Hoo Lee to ground out to shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who made clean throws to first both times. The Padres sealed the 3–2 win and completed a stunning back-to-back comeback.

Two nights, two comebacks, and a statement sent. If this stretch proves anything, it’s that San Diego is a team built for the fight, and they’re just getting started.