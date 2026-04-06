The San Diego Padres are just 4-5 so far in the 2026 MLB season. While the team has been rather mediocre, star closer Mason Miller has performed at an elite level. Miller has been pitching at a high level for years now, of course. He recently accomplished a feat that had never previously been seen in MLB history, according to Codify.

“Mason Miller has struck out 53 batters in his last 24 regular season games while allowing NO runs. That's the first time a pitcher has done that in all of recorded baseball history,” Codify shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Miller has yet to allow a run across four outings in 2026. As mentioned, San Diego has earned four victories this year. Miller has recorded a save in each of those contests.

There were previously rumors that suggested Miller could move to the starting rotation. However, Miller made it clear that he is focused on his closer role. It seems as if remaining in the bullpen is his best option.

Could Miller find success as a starter? Sure. After all, he pitched to a 3.78 ERA across 10 outings (six starts) in 2023 with the Athletics. He has since become a full-time reliever, and Miller is now the best closer in all of MLB.

The Padres are still looking to find overall consistency as a team this year. At this point, they are almost guaranteed to win any game they hold a lead in heading into the ninth inning. That is something that will surely boost the Padres' overall confidence.

Mason Miller and the Padres will look to earn their fifth victory of the season on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.