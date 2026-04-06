The New York Giants have already improved a lot during the 2026 offseason. New York hired John Harbaugh at head coach, which instantly changed the team's outlook on the future. But an escape from New York could be in the cards for one veteran defensive player.

Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade after another failed round of contract negotiations. New York has been negotiating with Lawrence over the past two offseasons in the hopes of keeping him on a long-term deal. Apparently there has not been any progress, and even a regime change in New York is not enough to keep Lawrence around.

Lawrence is a legitimate playmaker at nose tackle. He has the size needed to two-gap in the running game, but he also knows how to collapse the pocket. In fact, he had nine sacks during the 2024 season.

There is no question that Lawrence could be a difference maker on the right team. But which one would be the right fit?

Three teams stand out as ideal landing spots for Lawrence after his recent trade request.

The Vikings could use a superstar like Dexter Lawrence on their d-line

The Vikings feel like an obvious fit for Lawrence.

The three-time Pro Bowler could become a force in the middle of Minnesota's defense. He would immediately become a starter at nose tackle and could play on all three downs.

Minnesota currently has Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins on the interior. That is a passable starting unit, but Redmond is the only true starter amongst them.

It is easy to fantasize about the pressure defensive coordinator Brian Flores could bring with someone like Lawrence added into the mix. Lawrence's ability to two-gap would also create some interesting opportunities on early downs for Flores to get creative.

The Vikings do not have a great salary cap situation. But there is a way they could make a trade for Lawrence work.

Minnesota has already explored trading Jonathan Greenard this offseason. The Vikings could do a player-for-player trade and come close to staying positive with their salary cap. New York has three solid edge rushers already, but more depth would not hurt.

Perhaps the Vikings could lower Lawrence's 2026 salary cap number in the process of giving him a contract extension.

Lawrence could be a monster in the middle of Robert Saleh's Titans defense

If Lawrence simply cares about getting paid, then the Titans are an ideal landing spot.

Tennessee still has the most cap space of any team at $63.20 million. The Titans went on a spending spree in free agency, but they still have plenty of space to add a monster like Lawrence.

The Titans have both the cap space and draft ammunition needed to land Lawrence. But financials aside, this addition could be a huge move for Tennessee's defense.

Robert Saleh has already added several talented defenders this offseason. If the Titans added Lawrence on top, it could be a legitimate force multiplier for the entire unit.

Tennessee already has Jeffery Simmons at defensive tackle. Putting Lawrence next to Simmons would make both players better, as it would almost guarantee that one of them is left with only one blocker.

Tennessee's defense could be downright scary with the addition of Lawrence and a rookie edge rusher with the fourth overall pick.

The Titans need to seriously consider selling out to give their team some sense of identity again.

The Bengals could finally fix their defensive line by adding Lawrence

There was no way the Bengals did not make this list.

It is no secret that Cincinnati's defense has been holding the team back over the past few years. Rebuilding the defensive line has been a priority this offseason, but Lawrence's addition could be the final piece of the puzzle.

The Bengals already added Jonathan Allen during NFL free agency. Acquiring Lawrence would give Cincinnati plenty of options on the interior. It would also give some of their younger defensive tackles the chance to learn from one of the league's best.

Cincinnati can barely afford to acquire Lawrence, but that won't leave space to sign their 2026 rookie class. Just like Minnesota, they may need to get creative with the structure of a potential extension.

Ideally, the Bengals could send back an expendable player (who has some some value to the Giants) to reduce the cost of this trade.

Either way, Lawrence's ability to collapse the pocket could bring some balance back to Cincinnati's defense. If that unit can just play like an average unit, Joe Burrow and the offense will make up for it.

Cincinnati has more motivation than any other NFL team to make a trade like this work. But does the team's front office have the guts to pull it off?