As Stephen Curry is back for the Golden State Warriors in returning for the 117-116 loss to the Houston Rockets, he played at a high level that is great for fans to see. With Curry back in the mix for the Warriors after playing on Sunday, head coach Steve Kerr would provide an update on the process of him coming back after the knee injury.

In the loss to the Rockets, Curry came off the bench and played 29 minutes, recording a team-high 29 points on 11 of 21 shooting from the field to go along with four assists, two rebounds, and a steal. Kerr would say on Monday that Curry is “feeling good” the next day after the return, as the plan is to once again play the 38-year-old right around 25 minutes to ramp him up.

“Kerr says Steph is feeling good the first day after his first game back. He’ll be right around 25 minutes again tomorrow,” Nick Friedell wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Kerr says the hope is to ramp him up a little more by the end of the week. They still haven’t decided which side of back-to-back Steph will sit.”

How Stephen Curry felt in return to the Warriors

If there was one thing for sure in the loss to Houston, Golden State was energized to have their top player back, though there was some rust to start, as Curry admitted.

“First run was tough. Second run was great,” Curry said after the game, according to ClutchPoints' Warriors reporter Kenzo Fukada. “It's not as much rust as it's the endurance. Kind of picking and choosing a little bit of your spots to maintain. It's not like you're going 100 miles per hour the whole time. I'm just feeling it out. But after I traveled and got my shot blocked, the first two possessions, I kind of settled in.”

Steph Curry on how his body’s feeling after going for 29 points in his return: “It's not as much rust as it's the endurance… But after I traveled and got my shot blocked the first two possessions, I kind of settled in.” pic.twitter.com/6Fv6HaFtjX — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) April 6, 2026

Curry looks to continue to ramp up his recovery with Golden State's next game on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.