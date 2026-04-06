It has been an interesting offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and there’s more to come. So here is the Steelers’ 2026 NFL Draft guide to get you ready for the upcoming annual seven-round selection meeting.

Ahead of this crucial week, let’s look at the Steelers’ picks, their biggest needs, potential targets, and recent draft history. The draft is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this year, with Round 1 kicking off on April 23. Rounds 2 and 3 happen on April 24. The festivities wrap up with Rounds 4-7 on April 25.

Steelers’ 2026 NFL Draft picks

The Steelers are loaded with five picks in the third and fourth rounds. With good scouting work and little luck, the Steelers could make quite an impact on their 2026 roster with those selections.

That’s especially true if they hit home runs on the first- and second-round selections. Here is the full list of the Steelers' round-by-round draft picks.

Round 1, Pick 21

Round 2, Pick 53

Round 3, Pick 76

Round 3, Pick 85

Round 3, Pick 99

Round 4, Pick 121

Round 4, Pick 135

Round 5, Pick 161

Round 6, Pick 216

Round 7, Pick 224

Round 7, Pick 230

Round 7, Pick 237

Steelers' 2026 NFL Draft needs and targets

WR: By the time the Steelers get a chance to pick at No. 21, it’s likely that Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson will be off the board. There’s a chance Makai Lemon (USC) and Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) will be gone, too.

That could push the Steelers in the direction of Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion. He developed more as an outside receiver after transferring to play for the Aggies.

“(Concepcion) was used primarily as a slot receiver — and even in the backfield — during his time at NC State, but the Aggies deployed him more as an outside “Z” receiver, where he had his most productive season,” Trevor Sikkema wrote. “At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, he wins with quickness.

“His suddenness in both his releases and route breaks allows him to consistently create separation, and that same agility and flexibility make him a strong option in the quick game and on screens, where he can generate yards after the catch.”

Shorter arm length and stride might cap his overall ceiling, Sikkema noted. And the arm length may have contributed to minor issues with drops. But he could also be employed as a punt returner.”

OL: If the Steelers stay pat at No. 21, there’s a clear-cut match for their offensive line needs. If Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane is still on the board, that’s an obvious direction to travel. Ioane is top-notch, according to The McShay Mock Draft.

“Ioane is the best offensive lineman in this draft class,” McShay wrote. “He’s a plug-and-play starter whose tape is even better than that of Tyler Booker, who was the no. 12 pick by the Cowboys last year. The problem is he’s a guard who lacks elite athletic traits, so he could experience a draft-night slide that doesn’t match up to his exceptional tape.

“As the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. In this case, 18 teams (with 20 picks) passing on Ioane would be a blessing for the Steelers, who just lost Isaac Seumalo in free agency.”

Other options for the Steelers at this spot could be tackles Monroe Freeling (Georgia) or Kadyn Proctor (Alabama).

Safety: It seems like Oregon’s Dillion Thieneman will be off the board by the 21st pick, so the Steelers could pivot to Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. And it’s not a consolation prize because McNeil-Warren shows excellent ability, according to NFL.com.

“Long, downhill safety capable of bolstering a team’s run defense and playing enforcer over the middle,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “McNeil-Warren is most valuable when playing near the line of scrimmage or in robber positioning. He anticipates well in coverage and is quick to close on receivers, but will need to be protected by scheme to prevent speed mismatches.

“He’s urgent in run support and has a feel for slipping blocks/meeting runners early in the carry. He’s a rangy tackler, but needs to quiet his feet when diagnosing and flowing downhill to tackle. McNeil-Warren might be pigeon-holed schematically, but he’s good at his job.”

Recent draft history — top picks for the last five years

2025: DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon (Round 1, pick 21)

2024: OL Troy Fautanu, Washington (Round 1, 20)

2023: OL Broderick Jones, Georgia (Round 1, 14)

2022: QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (Round 1, 20)

2021: RB Najee Harris, Alabama (Round 1, 24)

The Steelers have gone heavy with linemen in recent years. Perhaps their failure on the Pickett selection steered them away from skill players. But Harmon didn’t show a huge amount of NFL chops in his rookie season.

Still, Fautanu and Jones have been consistent starters.

Harris played out well for the team with four 1,000-yard seasons and 28 total touchdowns before moving over to the Chargers.