The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a 3-game Wild Card series at Wrigley Field. The Cubs took Game 1 and are looking to close the series, but don't have a lot of outs left to do so.

The Padres want to even things out. They have a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the 8th inning as they aim to close the game with a win and force a winner-take-all Game 3. Manny Machado smashed a 2-run homer off Shota Imanaga.

The Padres have a major weapon in the bullpen. Reliever Mason Miller is arguably the best reliever in the game with his flamethrower prowess. He broke his own record on Wednesday as he was mowing down the Cubs' lineup with strikeouts. Miller left the game in the 8th inning after striking out five of the six batters he faced in this contest. On Tuesday, he struck out the side in order. Miller is dominating the postseason and gave the Padres a chance to even the series on Wednesday.

Miller struck out Carson Kelly with a 104.5 mph pitch, just unreal paint.

Mason Miller threw this pitch at 104 MPH

This pitch was the fastest in postseason history, dating back to the tracking era in 2008.

Miller proceeded to K up the next three batters before being pulled for closer Robert Suarez.

If the Padres want to win this game, they must have a dominant performance from Suarez, or else their season could end. Just because the Cubs are down three runs in the 9th inning doesn't mean it is over. Suarez has blown five saves this season for the Friars, with six last season. Suarez managed to save 40 games this season, so the Padres could be relying on it once again.

The Padres contain one of the best bullpens in MLB, and they must execute in Game 3 as well if they want to beat the Cubs and advance.