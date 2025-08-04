“In the first inning, the sinker, stuff-wise, was good. He was able to get some swings and misses with the split, but then, in that third inning, [the Giants] put the ball in play. They hit some balls hard, and Devers got him with a big one there.”

Sunday's loss isn't the only time Montaas has struggled this year. The 2025 campaign has been a brutal one for the veteran starting pitcher. Through 33.2 innings pitched, Montas owns a 6.68 ERA and 1.545 WHIP while recording 29 strikeouts.

The Mets signed Montas to a two-year, $34 million contract in the offseason. He hasn't been all that available, though, as he just returned from a high-grade right lat strain. Despite having a difficult time in the minors during his rehab stint, New York supported him and welcomed him back to the starting rotation.

We'll see if Frankie Montas can bounce back in the final two months of the regular season. With the Mets in the mix for a potential playoff spot, Carlos Mendoza may have Montas on a shorter leash. There is a possibility the club finds a replacement right before the postseason in the September call-ups.