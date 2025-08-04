The New York Mets have been one of the most competitive teams in baseball so far this season. However, it's been a rough season so far for starting pitcher Frankie Montas. On Monday, manager Carlos Mendoza shared his take on Montas' performances on the mound.
After the 32-year-old pitcher allowed seven hits, two walks, and seven earned runs through four innings in the 12-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, Mendoza kept his comments about Montas straightforward. Mendoza admitted that Montas needs to improve and went on to highlight each key area in which Montas struggled, per Bill Ladson of MLB.com.
“He couldn't get swings and misses,” Mendoza said about Montas' outing. “Pitch selection, location — I mean, that pitch to [Rafael] Devers was right down the middle [of the plate]. It was a four-seam [fastball] right there. … When you do that to good hitters, they are going to make you pay.
“In the first inning, the sinker, stuff-wise, was good. He was able to get some swings and misses with the split, but then, in that third inning, [the Giants] put the ball in play. They hit some balls hard, and Devers got him with a big one there.”
Sunday's loss isn't the only time Montaas has struggled this year. The 2025 campaign has been a brutal one for the veteran starting pitcher. Through 33.2 innings pitched, Montas owns a 6.68 ERA and 1.545 WHIP while recording 29 strikeouts.
The Mets signed Montas to a two-year, $34 million contract in the offseason. He hasn't been all that available, though, as he just returned from a high-grade right lat strain. Despite having a difficult time in the minors during his rehab stint, New York supported him and welcomed him back to the starting rotation.
We'll see if Frankie Montas can bounce back in the final two months of the regular season. With the Mets in the mix for a potential playoff spot, Carlos Mendoza may have Montas on a shorter leash. There is a possibility the club finds a replacement right before the postseason in the September call-ups.