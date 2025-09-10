The San Diego Padres have received a timely reinforcement as right-hander Michael King has been activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Game 2 in their series against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night. The move provides a crucial lift in the middle of a heated Padres playoff race, with the team just half a game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

The update regarding King's injury arrives at a pivotal time. The veteran missed time with a shoulder issue but recently completed bullpen work, hitting 91 mph. Before his injury in late May, King posted a 2.81 ERA with 65 strikeouts across 11 starts. His efficient outings and command return to a rotation that has leaned heavily on Dylan Cease, Nick Pivetta, and Randy Vasquez.

In a corresponding move, the team optioned right-hander Alek Jacob to Triple-A El Paso. While Jacob filled in admirably, the demotion underscores the staff’s preference for King’s experience and consistency. The transaction was shared by the organization on social media prior to Tuesday’s game.

The Padres took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the roster update with the following post.

“We have activated RHP Michael King from the 15-Day IL and optioned RHP Alek Jacob to Triple-A El Paso.”

The stakes couldn’t be higher. At 79-65, San Diego trails the Dodgers by a slim margin and sits three games behind the Chicago Cubs for the first wild-card spot. Every game is meaningful—and having a proven arm like King back in the mix is a boost that could shape the outcome of the season. His return also helps stabilize a rotation that's been overworked in recent weeks, giving the Padres a better shot at sustaining momentum through the final stretch of the regular season.

All eyes will be on the 30-year-old’s outing against the Reds. A strong performance could push the Padres into first place in the division and fortify their standing in the playoff hunt.