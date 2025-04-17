The San Diego Padres’ 2025 campaign is off to a historic start — one that has fans daring to dream big. With Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the Cubs at Petco Park, the Padres improved to 15-4, matching the best 19-game start in franchise history — a mark last set in 1998, the year San Diego reached its most recent World Series. The victory also launched a new home win streak after their franchise-record 11-game run at Petco was snapped Tuesday night.

What’s more impressive? They’ve done it while battling a string of injuries to key players like Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, and Brandon Lockridge. The so-called next-man-up mentality has turned into a defining identity for the team.

“It’s just the whole group approach,” said Fernando Tatís Jr. “Everybody feeds off each other.”

That mentality was on full display in the series finale, as Tyler Wade — a recent call-up and unexpected starter — reached base four times with two hits and two walks. Batting ninth, Wade ignited both late scoring rallies with timely at-bats and played strong defense, showcasing the depth that manager Mike Shildt continues to rely on.

The Padres continue to dominate in 2025

“Guys like Wadey, who was a big part of our club last year, helped us win games,” Shildt said. “We know what we’re getting. Four outstanding at-bats, two runs scored. He’s a great energy guy.”

Wade, designated for assignment at the end of spring, chose to stay in the organization after clearing waivers. His commitment was clear when he returned with a new walk-up song: Eminem’s “Square Dance,” which opens with, “It feels so good to be back.”

“I knew at some point I’d be back,” Wade said. “This place is family to me.”

That family continues to click in all phases. Right-hander Nick Pivetta tossed six innings of one-run ball, striking out six and lowering his ERA at Petco Park to a jaw-dropping 0.45. Tatís and Manny Machado drove in runs in the third inning to erase an early 1-0 deficit, and the bullpen once again locked it down behind Jeremiah Estrada, Wandy Peralta, and closer Robert Suarez — who earned his league-leading eighth save and still hasn’t allowed a run this season.

“He’s Captain Automatic right now,” Wade said of Suarez.

San Diego’s blend of star power and gritty depth is paying off. Oscar Gonzalez, another injury fill-in, has quietly hit .286 in four starts while absorbing wisdom from Tatís and Machado.

“I try to learn every day from those guys,” Gonzalez said. “They’ve done a lot in this game.”

The Padres’ roster isn’t at full strength, but it hasn’t mattered yet. With Merrill and Lockridge continuing their rehab in San Diego while the club begins a road trip in Houston and Detroit, the “grit squad” continues to deliver.

“It’s never going to be a straight line,” Shildt said. “It’s how you handle the deviations — and this group is handling it better than anyone right now.”