The San Diego Padres had a bizarre yet quiet offseason. They signed only Nick Pivetta because of lingering ownership questions that prevented other free-agent acquisitions. Despite trade rumors, they did not deal Dylan Cease or Michael King. All of those pitching moves just became more important. Padres starter Yu Darvish is dealing with an elbow injury late in camp that could cost him the start of the season. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported the news on Tuesday.

Yu Darvish played catch today. However, Mike Shildt revealed today that Darvish experienced elbow inflammation after his last start,” Acee reported. “Shildt called Darvish’s status day to day but could not rule out it could affect the start of his season.”

Darvish has not made the full freight of starts since 2022 but has been effective while on the mound with the Padres. Last year, he made 16 starts with a 3.31 ERA in the regular season. He was excellent in the postseason, making two starts in the NLDS, throwing 13.2 innings, and only allowing three runs.

There is a chance that Darvish does make it back for his first start, but they should keep him out as long as necessary. He will turn 39 during the season and they will need him for the playoffs. That will be especially true if Cease or King get traded mid-season, which could happen.

Darvish is not the only starting pitcher to suffer a spring training injury for the Padres. Matt Waldron has an oblique strain that could cost him the first month of the season. With the Dodgers getting off to a hot start in Tokyo, the Padres have to hit the ground running. These pitching injuries will not help them in the first month, especially with the Atlanta Braves waiting in the first series.