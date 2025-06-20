Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Barry Bonds is one of the best players in Major League Baseball history. However, he remains outside of the Baseball Hall of Fame despite his dominance. Bonds linked up with Rafael Devers to welcome him to San Francisco. The arrival of the Giants' newest star has Bonds reflecting on what Willie Mays did for him in his career.

Bonds arrived in San Francisco in 1993. already considered one of the best hitters in the game. Mays, who had retired 20 years earlier, reached out to him and served as a mentor to Bonds. It worked out well, and Bonds finished his career as the most feared batter MLB had ever seen.

As time has gone on, the conversation surrounding San Francisco's legend has shifted. While Mays used to be regarded as the best Giant of all time, Bonds told KNBR that him showing his mentor up was just a matter of time.

“I took that torch from Willie a long time ago guys!” Bonds said. “I'm not going to allow people to put me in this box. I love my godfather to the fullest, but 660 was gone. But to give Willie the due he deserves, if it wasn't for Willie giving me his approval — because I never wanted to pass Willie — It was almost inevitable.”

Article Continues Below
More Giants News
San Francisco Giants infielder Rafael Devers (16) during the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park. Melvin
Why Giants’ Rafael Devers won’t play first base vs. Red SoxZachary Howell ·
San Francisco Giants infielder Rafael Devers (16) takes a big swing during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park.
MLB rumors: How Rafael Devers actually felt about Red Sox relationshipChristopher Hennessy ·
San Francisco Giants infielder Rafael Devers (16) is walked during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park
Giants rumors: The ‘ideal’ next trade upgrade after Rafael DeversChristopher Hennessy ·
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (left) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins with third baseman Rafael Devers (11) in the third inning at Target Field.
Xander Bogaerts gets real on Giants stunning Rafael Devers tradeQuinn Allen ·
Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) reacts to designated hitter Rafael Devers' (11) one run home run during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.
Bob Melvin reveals where Rafael Devers will play for the GiantsBrayden Haena ·
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) emerges from the clubhouse to play his first game for the Giants against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning.
Rafael Devers’ first hit with Giants will have Red Sox fans seething moreJosh Davis ·

Bonds was a confident player during his career, but the legend gives a lot of credit to his support system. Mays and his father helped him navigate his superstardom as he etched his name into MLB history books. It is that bond that has Bonds saying that he is proud to share the moniker of “greatest Giant of all time” with Mays.

“When you got the two best people around you (Willie and my father), how can you fail?” Bonds said. “How was I not going to be able to do that with having the best around me all the time… I don't about saying ‘carrying the torch,' I think that I'm going to hang onto it with him.”

Giants fans hope that Bonds can impart some of the wisdom that Mays gave him onto Devers. However, the newest addition to San Francisco's roster has a long way to go if he wants to be an-all time great for the Giants.