Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Barry Bonds is one of the best players in Major League Baseball history. However, he remains outside of the Baseball Hall of Fame despite his dominance. Bonds linked up with Rafael Devers to welcome him to San Francisco. The arrival of the Giants' newest star has Bonds reflecting on what Willie Mays did for him in his career.

Bonds arrived in San Francisco in 1993. already considered one of the best hitters in the game. Mays, who had retired 20 years earlier, reached out to him and served as a mentor to Bonds. It worked out well, and Bonds finished his career as the most feared batter MLB had ever seen.

As time has gone on, the conversation surrounding San Francisco's legend has shifted. While Mays used to be regarded as the best Giant of all time, Bonds told KNBR that him showing his mentor up was just a matter of time.

“I took that torch from Willie a long time ago guys!” Bonds said. “I'm not going to allow people to put me in this box. I love my godfather to the fullest, but 660 was gone. But to give Willie the due he deserves, if it wasn't for Willie giving me his approval — because I never wanted to pass Willie — It was almost inevitable.”

Article Continues Below

Bonds was a confident player during his career, but the legend gives a lot of credit to his support system. Mays and his father helped him navigate his superstardom as he etched his name into MLB history books. It is that bond that has Bonds saying that he is proud to share the moniker of “greatest Giant of all time” with Mays.

“When you got the two best people around you (Willie and my father), how can you fail?” Bonds said. “How was I not going to be able to do that with having the best around me all the time… I don't about saying ‘carrying the torch,' I think that I'm going to hang onto it with him.”

Giants fans hope that Bonds can impart some of the wisdom that Mays gave him onto Devers. However, the newest addition to San Francisco's roster has a long way to go if he wants to be an-all time great for the Giants.