Despite the controversy whirling around Rafael Devers following his Boston Red Sox exit, the San Francisco Giants know how important their newly acquired slugger is to their foremost goal of contending for a World Series championship. The organization is intent on getting on the same page with him right away, which is obviously something that did not happen with his previous employer this season.

The Giants want to keep Devers happy and position him for a long and prosperous run in the Bay Area. They are going all out ahead of his franchise debut. MLB home run king, seven-time National League MVP and San Francisco icon Barry Bonds met with the superbly talented trade acquisition hours before Tuesday night's home game versus the Cleveland Guardians.

“I'm happy to represent the San Francisco Giants and to meet Barry Bonds,” the three-time All-Star said in his introductory statement, via the Coach Yac X account.

Evidently, the polarizing baseball legend made a big first impression on the polarizing newcomer. “Just looking at him, I think my game has improved a lot,” Devers said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Rafael Devers opening statement: "I'm happy to represent the San Francisco Giants and to meet Barry Bonds." pic.twitter.com/yHuyDKWDz0 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) June 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Can Rafael Devers enjoy a fresh start with Giants?

Giants fans want Bonds' baseball wisdom to immediately rub off on Devers when the team faces Cleveland. Of course, the 28-year-old Dominican Republic native has already accomplished a great deal in the first eight years of his MLB career. He is currently composing one of his best seasons yet, batting .272 with 15 homers, 58 RBIs, a .401 on-base percentage, .504 slugging percentage and .905 OPS. Though, perhaps some additional pointers could produce truly staggering results.

Article Continues Below

Despite being the face of the Steroid Era, Bonds is a gifted talent who has a wealth of hitting knowledge to share. The special advisor to the CEO is wasting no time in lending that expertise to Rafael Devers. For the Giants' sake, hopefully the two-time Silver Slugger Award winner is more receptive to Bonds than he was to the last legend who reached out to him.

Hall of Famer David Ortiz, affectionately known as “Big Papi” by Red Sox Nation, claims that he offered Devers advice many times but rarely heard back. Since the Giants are now on the hook for the $250-plus million he has left on his contract, they desperately hope their arriving star is open to counsel. Fortunately, the man running the front office has experience dealing with all sorts of personalities during his storied tenure behind home plate.

Buster Posey is taking a leap of faith

Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey participated in this franchise's last three World Series parades and believes a big bat is required to book another one. Devers, who already has one ring from his Red Sox days, is now expected to fill that role, ideally for the better part of the next decade. Posey must quickly build a successful working relationship with this undeniable difference-maker. One has to assume he is capable of doing just that, considering the investment he made.

Rafael Devers expressed his willingness to play any position that San Francisco wants him to, immediately addressing the question that first sparked animosity in Boston. Fans will love that answer, as they optimistically enter this new era of Giants baseball.

If all goes well, Devers will exhibit Barry Bonds-like power without picking up Barry Bonds-like communication skills.