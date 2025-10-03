Following a disappointing 81-81 campaign, the San Francisco Giants elected to fire manager Bob Melvin. The veteran manager spent two seasons with the Giants, going 161-163 during his time in the Bay Area. Now, the president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, is leading a hunt for San Francisco's next manager. According to FanSided's Robert Murray on X, formerly Twitter, former All-Star catcher Kurt Suzuki has interviewed for the role.

“Kurt Suzuki interviewed for the San Francisco Giants’ managerial opening today, sources say,” Murray reported Friday evening. “Suzuki, 41, played 16 seasons in the majors and is currently a special assistant to the general manager with the Angels.”

Before serving in his role in the Los Angeles Angels' front office, Suzuki played for five teams during his time in the majors. That included the final two years of his career with the Angels. Suzuki shares a few similarities with Posey, most notably their long careers spent behind the plate. Now, as Posey looks for the next manager to help return the Giants to the postseason, would Suzuki be a good fit?

Giants look to turn things around with Buster Posey's leadership

The entirety of the Giants' core is still intact. The most notable free agents that San Francisco has are former Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and first baseman Wilmer Flores. However, the options out on the free agent market this winter could easily replace Verlander, especially at this stage in his career.

As for Flores, the hope is that Bryce Eldridge, the team's top prospect, will officially claim the role in spring training next year. The 20-year-old looks to have a bright future ahead of him, especially after a dominant performance in the minors last season. However, before the Giants get to spring training, they'll need to find a new on-field manager. Will it be Suzuki, or perhaps another up-and-coming coach? In any case, they will work alongside Posey to bring glory back to McCovey Cove.