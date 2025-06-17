Rafael Devers is expected to make his San Francisco Giants debut Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians. Devers was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster trade that sent Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, James Tibbs III, and Jose Bello to Boston in exchange for the three-time All-Star slugger. The Giants will unveil Devers at a 2:30 PM press conference (Pacific Time), and all signs point to him being in the lineup just hours later at Oracle Park. Here’s everything we know about Rafael Devers’ status and his debut game with the Giants.

Rafael Devers status vs. Guardians

Devers was seen arriving at Oracle Park earlier Tuesday and is expected to be activated and inserted into the starting lineup immediately. Giants manager Bob Melvin indicated the team plans to hit Devers in the heart of the order, likely behind leadoff man Jung Hoo Lee and shortstop Willy Adames.

The 28-year-old was hitting .272 with 15 home runs, 58 RBIs, and a .504 slugging percentage this season before the trade. He gives San Francisco the middle-of-the-order threat they’ve been lacking, especially with Michael Conforto struggling and LaMonte Wade Jr. still sidelined.

Rafael Devers to make debut for Giants

Devers’ arrival marks a seismic shift in the Giants’ offensive identity. Paired with Adames and Matt Chapman on the infield, Devers now gives San Francisco one of the most potent defensive and offensive trios in the National League.

The Giants currently sit in the thick of the Wild Card race, and this aggressive move signals the team is fully committed to contending in 2025 and beyond.

Giants lineup projection vs. Guardians

The Giants have yet to release the official lineup, but here’s the expected batting order for Tuesday night:

Jung Hoo Lee – CF

Willy Adames – SS

Rafael Devers – 3B

Dom Smith – 1B

Heliot Ramos – LF

Wilmer Flores – DH

Mike Yastrzemski – RF

Tyler Fitzgerald- 2B

Andrew Knizner – C

Robbie Ray is scheduled to start on the mound for San Francisco.

So, when it comes to the question of if Rafael Devers is playing tonight vs. the Guardians — the answer is yes. Devers is expected to be in the Giants’ lineup for his much-anticipated debut at Oracle Park.