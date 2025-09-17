The San Francisco Giants kicked off their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 8-1 loss. The defeat dropped Bob Melvin's team down to 75-75 on the season. San Francisco brought in Rafael Devers to boost itself into the postseason for the first time since 2021. However, Logan Webb and Co. need to break out of a habit that the team has been stuck in for years.

Over the last few seasons, the Giants have finished right on the cusp of the playoffs multiple times. Regardless of the drama circling around the team, San Francisco always puts forth a respectable product in the regular season. However, an average record is not going to cut it this year. It is up to the Giants to see if they can string together some wins and climb clear over .500.

If past seasons are any indication, San Francisco is destined to finish the season at 81-81. According to sports statistician Jay Cuda, the Giants have lost as many games as they have won over their last 500 games. That is tough to do for a Major League Baseball team making changes each season. And yet, San Francisco has become the definition of an average baseball team.

san francisco giants record pic.twitter.com/KSre60ScZ4 — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) September 15, 2025

Heading into its series against Arizona, San Francisco is under pressure to go on a winning streak. Melvin's team is a couple games out of the last National League Wild Card spot. However, there is a lot of competition for the final playoff berth. For a team struggling with consistency, the Giants have their work cut out for them over their last 12 games of the regular season.

Webb has defended the front office's moves this season, but patience is running out in San Francisco. If Melvin cannot inspire his team to track down teams like the New York Mets, he might be looking for a new job this winter. For now, Giants fans can only hope that their team will wake up and go on a run to end the season.