The Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was marred by a little controversy. Cincinnati star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase got into an altercation with Pittsburgh cornerback Jalen Ramsey. That play eventually led to Ramsey throwing a punch at Chase, which got the former ejected from the game.

However, a video started circulating online that painted Chase in a bad light. In the video, the Bengals wide receiver seemingly instigated the entire situation by spitting at Ramsey. That spit eventually led to the Steelers cornerback getting ejected from the game.

Field-level view of the second altercation between Ja'Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey. Chase said “I didn't spit on nobody.” The video clearly shows he did.#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ooGzInoPdS — Austin Briski (@austin_briski) November 16, 2025

Now, the NFL is set to review the incident once again. Should Chase be found guilty (and it's most likely going to happen, based on the video evidence), the Bengals star could be fined and/or suspended for a few games.

“NFL is reviewing the alleged Ja’Marr Chase spitting incident from Sunday’s game vs Steelers for potential discipline, source says,” Dan Graziano reported. “Chase could face fine and/or suspension.”

Back in Week 1, a similar spitting incident occurred when Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter spat at Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Carter was ejected from the game. He was later fined, but not suspended by the NFL, for this altercation. However, the prevailing reason why Carter was not suspended was due to the incident happening before the game. The Bengals probably won't enjoy this same treatment with Chase, as his incident happened later in the game.

With Chase likely being out for the next game, the Bengals' already slim chances of making it to the playoffs are surely going to dwindle. Their loss to the Steelers this week might have already been the final nail in the coffin of Cincy's playoff aspirations.