The Chicago Bears must be on top of the world heading into Week 12. The Bears defeated the Vikings 19-17 thanks to a last-second field goal by Cairo Santos. Chicago is 7-3 and sitting pretty atop the NFC North standings heading into the back stretch of the regular season.

As usual, Bears head coach Ben Johnson kept things real during the team's locker room celebration on Sunday.

“Man, we have got so much to tighten up. I can’t wait to watch this tape with you guys, but it’s going to be after a Victory Monday.” Johnson said postgame in the locker room, per Bears reporter Chris Emma.

The Bears did not play a perfect game, so Johnson is right to highlight that there's much to clean up.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy threw two ugly interceptions, which gave the Bears some much-needed extra possessions. But Chicago still deserves credit for capitalizing on those turnovers and getting a win.

Johnson also handed out game balls to Devin Duvernay, Cairo Santos, and team president Kevin Warren.

Caleb Williams' 4-word secret for Bears teammates after series of clutch wins

The Bears have survived multiple close games over the past two weeks. But QB Caleb Williams isn't going going to let that narrative haunt him.

Williams urged his team to stay present after getting a huge win against the Vikings on Sunday.

“Something that I’ve spoke about before: living in the known,” Williams said. “It doesn’t matter when; it doesn’t matter how; it doesn’t matter who. We’ve got the guys; we’ve got the coaches. We live in the known. And so when our moment comes, when their moment comes, whoever it is on the team, we’ll make the play.”

Williams is emerging as a leader on the Bears after his rocky rookie season. And it helps that Chicago has a powerhouse head coach to provide a vision and keep everyone together.

It will be exciting to see if Chicago can turn this momentum into a playoff berth later this winter.

Next up for the Bears is a Week 12 matchup against the Steelers.