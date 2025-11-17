As the Chicago Bears won in the last second to beat the Minnesota Vikings, 19-17, it marked another close victory led by star quarterback Caleb Williams. With some saying Williams has the Bears on the right path, along with head coach Ben Johnson, there is speculation that there could be frustration with the quarterback.

In the latest from Mike Sando of The Athletic, he spoke with coaches from around the league who shared their views on the professional relationship between Williams and Johnson. With one opposing defensive coach feeling that Johnson is “frustrated” at Williams, saying that the quarterback does not “do the things that allow that offense to get to the next level.”

“To be honest with you, I think Ben is frustrated with him,” the defensive coach said. “Caleb doesn’t play on time and doesn’t do the things that allow that offense to get to the next level that Ben is used to. Ben was able to scheme up max-protection things for Jared (Goff) in Detroit and run guys open. This guy can’t do that, so now it is all (off-schedule) ball, which is uncontrollable for a coach.”

Still more to learn for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams

While the Bears quarterback in Williams still has his doubters, he has shown flashes of why he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as he's thrown for 2,329 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. Plus, he has recorded 272 yards on the ground with three scores.

However, there's no denying the flaws that were in the win over the Vikings on Sunday, as Chicago's offense averaged 4.4 yards per play.

“That is what he's gotta say, but you have to consider Caleb as a rookie, because he wasn't buying in before,” a coach said to The Athletic. “He is learning how to play. There are a lot of games you are going to play in, like the week before, when he ran (17) yards for the winning touchdown.”

At any rate, the Bears are currently 7-3 and look to keep on winning with the team's next game next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.