Willy Adames agreed to a contract with the San Francisco Giants in MLB free agency this past offseason. The $182 million contract certainly played a role in his decision, but Adames also credited Giants' president of baseball operations (and former All-Star catcher) Buster Posey.

“I feel like with him (Posey) it was easy because, like, we didn't even talk about money until, like, the last few days,” Adames said recently, via Chris Rose Sports. “It was more about, like, what does he want to do here in San Francisco… What type of players he's going to bring to the clubhouse, what kind of culture he wants to, you know, build here… All that kind of stuff is what drives me. It's like, I want to create a winning culture.”

The “even-year” Giants won championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Posey played pivotal roles on each of those teams, even winning the Rookie of the Year in 2010 and earning an MVP in 2012. The seven-time All-Star is unquestionably one of the greatest Giants of all-time.

“I want to create something great here like you guys had in 2010 and you know, when they won all those championships… We can build something great if you can bring the right pieces,” Adams continued. “When you go and talk to somebody, it's Buster Posey talking to somebody. It's not anybody else. You know what I mean? It's a legend, probably a Hall of Famer, three-time champion, like MVP, whatever.

“It's like, that changed the perspective of us as a player… Are you gonna be running the organization? Okay, sign me up. I know you're going to do something great because you know what it takes to win. And for me, that was it. I was like, ‘just forget about the money, like, I just want to build something great with you.'”

Would Adames have signed with the Giants if Posey wasn't the team's president of baseball operations? We don't know the answer to that question, but it is clear that Posey's presence caught Adames' attention. Perhaps Posey leading the way will entice more star free agents in future offseasons.