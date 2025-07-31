As the MLB trade deadline nears its final hours, the San Francisco Giants have unexpectedly entered the spotlight. Closer Camilo Doval has now emerged as a potential trade candidate. Once seen as a cornerstone of the Giants’ bullpen, Camilo Doval is generating buzz in league circles. Contenders are scrambling to bolster their relief corps.

Indeed, MLB Network's Jon Heyman confirm that Giants closer Camilo Doval is being discussed in trade talks. It’s a surprising twist, given his role and club control. He features a high-velocity fastball and has a proven track record in late-inning situations. Doval brings elite stuff and postseason experience to the table. Consequently, the Giants, teetering between buying and selling, now appear open to fielding offers for their star closer. That is, if the return justifies the move.

Notably, this development comes after a frenzy of bullpen activity yesterday until today, which saw several top relievers change teams. Even so, a handful of valuable arms remain on the board. Among them are Robert Suarez, David Bednar, Dennis Santana, Caleb Smith, Griffin Jax, Raisel Iglesias, Phil Maton, Pierce Johnson, Scott Wilson, Kyle Finnegan, and Pete Fairbanks. While not all are guaranteed to move, the demand for high-leverage arms remains strong across contending clubs.

The Giants face a pivotal decision. Trading Doval would signal a more future-focused approach, potentially bringing in premium young talent. Holding onto him, meanwhile, suggests they believe a late-season push is still possible.

With just hours left before the MLB trade deadline, the situation remains fluid. The Giants' MLB Trade Deadline strategy could hinge on how aggressive rival teams become in their pursuit of Doval. For now, one thing is clear, San Francisco’s bullpen anchor is no longer untouchable, and his availability could reshape the relief landscape in the final stretch of deadline drama.

Will Camilo Doval be on the move in the coming hours?