The New York Yankees have already made three moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Ryan McMahon has already made his mark at third base, and Amed Rosario and Austin Slater will help against left-handed pitching. But Brian Cashman is not stopping there. New York Post insider Jon Heyman says Griffin Jax and David Bednar are interesting to the Yankees.

“Yankees are among teams interested in David Bednar. Relief is their top priority today,” Heyman posted early on Thursday. He followed up, “Griffin Jax is another back-end pen option for Yankees. There are many.”

The Yankees have dealt with an incredible amount of pitching injuries. Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt, Ryan Yarbrough, Fernando Cruz, and Mark Leiter Jr are among the arms on the IL. The bullpen has been taxed as their back-end starters fail to go deep into games. Bringing in arms to help lift the bullpen should be their top priority.

The Yankees are one of the teams most impacted by the trades from late Wednesday night. Both the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies sent massive hauls to get big-time relievers. That could raise the price of Bednar, even though he is a pending free agent, and cost Cashman a big-name prospect.

Regardless of the price, the 2025 Yankees need more pitching. Cam Schlittler has helped them bridge the gap, but they cannot burn out their top pitching prospect down the stretch. Tim Hill has the most appearances of any AL pitcher, and Devin Williams continues to struggle in the ninth. They should be willing to pay the price for one of these top pitchers.

The Yankees seem unwilling to deal Spencer Jones ahead of the trade deadline. He has crushed it in AAA since making the jump there and is a highly-rated prospect. Will they have to trade him, or will they keep him?