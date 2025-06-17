One MLB executive is questioning why the San Francisco Giants are agreeing to give up so much for Rafael Devers. Devers was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Giants in recent days. San Francisco agreed to send four players to Boston in return for Devers.

“WTF were the Giants doing taking on that whole contract?” one executive texted to ESPN. “Oh my god. That deal will not end well.”

While that executive seemed to think the Giants may be on the losing end of this deal, others weren't quite so critical.

“[The Red Sox] did well in this trade, for the long term,” another executive said. “But they are going to miss him. You're not going to replace a hitter like Devers.”

Red Sox fans are not happy that Devers is leaving the team. Many question the timing as Boston agreed to the deal while completing a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees. The Red Sox are not at the top of the American League East but were hovering around .500 with a chance to make a summer push toward the top of the standings.

This season, Devers is hitting .272 with 15 home runs. He hit a homer in what would be his final game with the Red Sox on Sunday. Devers was reportedly not happy in Boston, which could have played a role in his split from the team.

Article Continues Below

Giants are quietly having an outstanding season

While the Red Sox are struggling to stay above water, the Giants are having smooth sailing. San Francisco is bouncing back from a disappointing 2024 season as the team currently holds a 41-31 record. The club is second in the National League West as of Tuesday.

One reason why the team seems to be doing well is because of management. Buster Posey is the new president of baseball operations in San Francisco. He is doing well, as he has the team pushing Los Angeles for the division lead. This is despite the fact that the Giants lost some key players at the end of last year, including pitcher Blake Snell.

Time will tell if Devers is able to deliver for the team. San Francisco starts a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night.