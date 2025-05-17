The San Francisco Giants signed pitcher Jordan Hicks to a four-year, $44 million contract prior to the 2024 season. After several successful seasons as a reliever for the St. Louis Cardinals, the Giants decided to convert Hick to a starter. After a mediocre year in the rotation last season, Hicks began the 2025 campaign as a mid-rotation starter for the Giants once again.

However, the team now appears to realize that moving Hicks from the bullpen, which was a strength, in order to make him a starter, which is clearly a weakness, has not gone well. And now the Giants are considering taking Hicks out of the rotation altogether, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser on X.

Is current starter Jordan Hicks destined for the Giants’ bullpen?

It is unclear at the moment exactly what Hicks’ role would be as a reliever. However, San Francisco already has Hayden Birdsong and Kyle Harrison coming out of the bullpen, and both pitchers have performed fairly well this season.

Hicks has once again had his issues as a starter in 2025. In nine starts, he has an ERA of 6.55, a 1.52 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts in 45.1 inning pitched.

This actually isn’t the first time the Giants have considered removing Hicks from the rotation. After converting him to a starter last season, Hicks got off to a rough start, and the Giants considered sending him back to a relief role.

Last year, Hicks posted a 4.10 ERA, a WHIP of 1.45 and just 96 strikeouts in 109.2 innings pitched as a starter. His 94 ERA+ was dreadful. But this season’s 59 ERA+ makes last year look elite.

The Giants have gotten very good starting pitching out of Logan Webb and Robbie Ray this year. The team has held its own in a very competitive division, going 25-19 on the season entering Saturday, and San Francisco finds itself just four games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.