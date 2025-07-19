Despite hovering above .500, the 2025 San Francisco Giants have been hampered by a mediocre offense that consistently lags behind their elite pitching. As of mid-July, the Giants are scoring just 4.07 runs per game with a team slash line of .230/.309/.369. Their team OPS sits at .678 – well below the MLB average of .716 – and their 89 home runs rank among the fewest in baseball.

In other words, nearly every night the Giants are asking their arms to win low-scoring contests. This lack of firepower is glaring for a club with postseason aspirations. Multiple regulars have underperformed at the plate. Big-ticket free agent Willy Adames, signed to be a middle-order bat, is hitting just .224 with a .700 OPS. The Giants’ strong pitching (third-best bullpen ERA in MLB) has kept them competitive, but it won’t be enough down the stretch without more run support. With the trade deadline looming, San Francisco must act aggressively to boost its offense.

Two attainable names stand out: Kyle Stowers and Brent Rooker. Both Stowers and Rooker were All-Stars in 2025 and could instantly slot into the heart of the Giants’ lineup. Pursuing Stowers or Rooker also forces a hard question: where does this leave Mike Yastrzemski? The 34-year-old right fielder has been a respected clubhouse leader and fan favorite, but his on-field production no longer justifies everyday at-bats for a contender.

Time for the Giants to move on from Mike Yastrzemski

Through 88 games in 2025, Yastrzemski is hitting .245 with only 8 home runs, 28 RBIs, and a .723 OPS. By OPS+, he’s been roughly league-average (110) when adjusted for Oracle Park’s pitcher-friendly condition. For a corner outfielder, though, league-average hitting simply isn’t enough – especially on a team desperate for offense.

A deeper look reveals worrisome trends. Yastrzemski’s power has waned (slugging just .381) and he remains extremely streaky at the plate. He historically struggles against left-handed pitching, necessitating frequent platoon substitutions. At 34, he is unlikely to recapture the spark of his breakout 2019-20 seasons. The Giants have gotten a lot of value out of Yaz over the years, but baseball is a what-have-you-done-lately business. Lately, he hasn’t done enough. Moving on from Yastrzemski would be a tough pill emotionally – he’s been synonymous with the post-2010s Giants and has provided memorable moments.

But the cold truth is that San Francisco can no longer afford to be sentimental if they want to compete in 2025. Replacing Yaz’s spot in right field with a far more productive hitter like Stowers or Rooker is a pragmatic decision grounded in on-field necessity. Yastrzemski himself acknowledged the offense has “struggled… we’ve just got to keep pushing”– unfortunately for him, the push may need to come from someone else’s bat in his place.

Kyle Stowers has left-handed pop with upside

At 27, Kyle Stowers is in the midst of a breakout season for Miami. A first-time All-Star in 2025, Stowers is batting .298 with 21 homers and 59 RBIs so far. He’s provided the Marlins with a consistent left-handed power presence, leading that club in home runs, RBIs and batting average. Stowers’ .298 average and solid 155 OPS+ (adjusted for pitcher-friendly Miami) signal a hitter who can do damage beyond just the long ball. In fact, he’s shown a balanced offensive approach – power to all fields and a willingness to take walks – that suggests his first-half success is sustainable.

Strategically, Stowers would be an ideal fit in San Francisco’s outfield. As a lefty, he could take advantage of the more favorable right-field dimensions at Oracle Park. His presence would also help balance a Giants lineup that leans right-handed heavy after injuries and the Devers trade. Notably, Stowers has been scorching hot of late (he went 5-for-5 with a homer in one game before the break), indicating he’s “found his groove” heading into the second half. Acquiring a young hitter on the upswing like Stowers could energize the Giants’ offense overnight.

There are practical hurdles – Miami may be reluctant to part with a cost-controlled breakout star – but the Marlins sit well out of contention at 45-51. For the right price, San Francisco could pry Stowers loose. He’s a Stanford alum with Bay Area ties, and he’d immediately become the Giants’ most productive outfielder. With Stowers in right field every day, San Francisco would add a left-handed bat capable of 25+ homers and solid on-base skills to anchor the lineup for years to come.

Brent Rooker is a slugger in his prime who could help the Giants

If not Stowers, the Giants could turn to Brent Rooker, a 30-year-old late bloomer who has emerged as one of the American League’s top sluggers. Rooker, the Oaklamento A’s lone All-Star this year, is slashing .281/.… with 21 home runs, 56 RBIs, and an .875 OPS. Those numbers would easily lead the power-starved Giants in every category. In fact, Rooker’s OPS (.875) ranks top-20 in MLB, underscoring the impact of his bat.

He’s on pace for around 35 homers, which would dwarf any total by a Giant since the Barry Bonds era. Rooker brings a right-handed power presence that San Francisco currently lacks. Unlike many slugging righties, he’s not feast-or-famine – Rooker has kept his average near .280, and his plate discipline (43 walks) has yielded a strong .357 OBP. That well-rounded offensive game would greatly lengthen the Giants’ lineup. It’s worth noting Rooker excelled with runners in scoring position last season, hitting .338 in those spots, which addresses another Giants weakness (they often struggle to cash in opportunities). Rooker could slot in as the everyday designated hitter or left fielder, giving manager Bob Melvin a legitimate cleanup-caliber bat.

One complication: Oaklamento recently signed Rooker to a long-term deal, signaling they view him as a building block. However, the A’s are in a deep rebuild and sit in last place, so an overwhelming offer from San Francisco could still entice them to move Rooker for future assets. It’s not often a player with a .281 average and 21 homers at the break is even potentially available For the Giants – a team starved for offense – this is exactly the kind of bold move that could transform their fortunes in the pennant race.

Come August, if San Francisco’s lineup features a Kyle Stowers or Brent Rooker in the heart of the order, the Giants will be far better positioned to support their arms and make a genuine run. Standing pat is not an option – the numbers don’t lie about the offense’s struggles. It’s time for the Giants to be proactive, address their shortcomings at the plate, and give this promising 2025 squad the jolt it needs to stay in the fight. In an NL West dogfight, fortune will favor the bold; for the Giants, that means cutting bait on sentimentality and bringing in a difference-maker like Stowers or Rooker without delay.