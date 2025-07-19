The San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays started the second half of the season with big goals. Toronto's depth helped them win the series opener, and they started Saturday's game off well. Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer had a perfect game going until the fifth inning when Willy Adames hit a 391ft. home run to left center field. The swing finally gave Logan Webb the lead.

Adames' home run was his 13th of the season, a great sign for the Giants. San Francisco acquired the star shortstop this offseason in a blockbuster deal. Throughout the first half of the season, though, his offense was lacking despite the team's success. If Saturday's game is any indication, the second half of the season could see Adames return to form at the plate.

His monstrous home run gave Webb the lead, silencing the Blue Jays faithful in the Rodgers Centre.

Willy Adames breaks up the perfect game and scoreless tie with a solo homer! pic.twitter.com/AR2y7pVL3J — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lauer's perfect game overshadowed Webb's performance in the game. Despite allowing 10 hits in the game, the veteran did not allow a run until the sixth inning. Webb has proven that he can still be the Giants' ace as the team tries to contend in the National League West. He and Lauer locked into a pitcher's duel, even if Adames broke the seal with one swing.

Saturday's game features two teams in different leagues, but every game counts for both squads. The Blue Jays' offense helped them go on a run and secure the lead in the American League West. Now, Toronto is trying to grow their lead and set themselves up well ahead of the postseason. On the other hand, San Francisco faces a decent gap between them and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Adames' home run did so much more than break up Lauer's perfect game. If he can get hot at the plate, he and Rafael Devers could lead the Giants deep into the National League playoffs. San Francisco has not won a World Series title since 2014. This team has the talent to end that drought thanks to their new stars.