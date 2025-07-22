Reggie Barlow and Tennessee State are looking to make a statement in upcoming games against the SEC. According to Mike Organ of The Tennesseean, the Tigers are scheduled to face Georgia in 2026. In 2027, they are tentatively set to play Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, though Allen is advocating for the game to be moved to the new Nissan Stadium. The Tigers will then play Middle Tennessee State in 2028 and Vanderbilt in 2029. The dates for these games are tentative.

In a quote obtained by Organ, Tennessee State athletic director said, “We've been working on the Tennessee game for a while,” Allen said. “It's going to be a special game. We're still working with their administration to figure out where to play. Because we're here by the state capital and would love to play that game in the inaugural year at the new Nissan Stadium.”

Barlow, who was hired as head coach of the Tennessee State Tigers this Spring, seems eager to test the strength of his new team in a comment obainte dby Organ, saying, “You're talking about SEC games, you're talking about great tradition programs like Georgia, like Tennessee and, of course, like Vanderbilt who's coming along and doing some wonderful things,” Barlow said. “Just being able to go and play in those stadiums and get that experience for our young men here and our coaches is going to be exciting. Obviously, we know that it's a huge task and a huge challenge, but I just look forward to being in that atmosphere and that environment.”

Tennessee State was no stranger to FBS competition in the Eddie George era. In 2023, the Tigers faced off against Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame in a historic showdown. Tennessee State and Notre Dame had never faced off, giving the early afternoon NBC broadcasted matchup a level of intrigue. After a bit of competition from the Tigers in the first quarter, the Fighting Irish eventually won the game 56-3.