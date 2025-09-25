The Seattle Mariners are American League West Division champions. They defeated the Colorado Rockies to claim the division for the first time since 2001. On Wednesday, Cal Raleigh stepped up huge, swatting his second home run of the game in the eighth inning. This one in particular is rather historic.

Raleigh swatted his 60th home run of the season against the Rockies. This homer extended Seattle's lead to 9-1 on the night. Moreover, this made him the seventh player in MLB history to reach 60 home runs. He is the first catcher to achieve the feat, as well.

CAL RALEIGH HAS DONE IT! Cal Raleigh LAUNCHES this ball for his 60th HR of the season 🚀 pic.twitter.com/p4H9Ujye2l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Raleigh's historic season was cemented long ago. He initially broke the home run record by a catcher back on August 24th. He has continued knocking down home run records until reaching this moment. There is one more record ahead of him, with him needing three more homers to break Aaron Judge's American League home run record.

Article Continues Below

Raleigh's first homer of the night came in the very first inning. He took a 1-1 fastball to right field to open the scoring for the Mariners. He came through again in the bottom of the second, hitting a double to score two runs. Then, he finished it off with the aforementioned 60th home run in the eighth inning.

As mentioned, Seattle has won the American League West for the first time since 2001. They have done so on the back of an impressive six-game win streak. This winning streak is part of an even more impressive stretch that has seen Seattle win 16 of their last 17 games. Their only loss during this time came against the Kansas City Royals on September 17th.

Raleigh has put together a very strong MVP case this season. His performances are a major reason the Mariners have won the AL West. Perhaps he can continue this offensive dominance and help Seattle win the World Series this season.