The Seattle Mariners enter Game 3 of the American League Championship Series looking to jump out to a 3-0 lead. After a dominant offensive display in Game 2, the Mariners came back home with all the momentum on their side. Seattle first baseman Josh Naylor made a statement with his pregame fit, walking into the stadium in a Kevin Durant Seattle Supersonics jersey.

The All-Star forward started his NBA career in Seattle when the Supersonics picked him at No. 2 in 2007. The team moved to Oklahoma City a few years later, but Durant still has a strong connection to the Pacific Northwest. He is not the biggest Major League Baseball fan, but has backed the Mariners throughout their 2025 playoff run.

Seattle is in the driver's seat in the ALCS and has two home games to complete a sweep of Toronto. Naylor is one of many Mariners swinging a hot bat, and Durant took to social media to shout out the infielder's outfit choice ahead of Wednesday's game.

“Good luck Mariners,” Durant said. “Good throwback Josh.”

Article Continues Below

Naylor hit a home run in Game 2 that helped Seattle walk away with a 10-3 win. He and the Mariners have the Blue Jays on the ropes. They hope that George Kirby can spin a gem to help build a 3-0 series lead. Seattle has a great chance to walk away with a World Series title this season, the first in franchise history.

The Blue Jays are at the point where drastic measures are necessary in order to stay in the series. However, the Mariners are playing with as much confidence as any team left in the postseason. Seattle hopes that Naylor can repeat his Game 2 performance and play a big role in the biggest home playoff game in Mariners history.

Durant and fans across the country have bought into Seattle's run. Despite the long odds, the Mariners have everything on their side as their chase for a championship continues.