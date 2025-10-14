Cal Raleigh had an important message for the Seattle Mariners after beating the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series on Monday night.

Seattle entered the matchup with a 1-0 series lead after stunning the Blue Jays 3-1 in Game 1 on Sunday. They understood the importance of not slowing down, getting the job done to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Raleigh reflected on the team's hot start to the series after the Game 2 win, per reporter Ryan Divish. He was wearing a shirt that read “Job's Not Finished,” emphasizing that mindset even with the firm series lead.

“Yeah, it’s a simple message. With the guys here, we’re not done. We’re so hungry. We’re going to just keep our head down because it’s still gonna be a tough series. We’ve still got a lot of work to do and we don’t want to get satisfied,” Raleigh said.

How Cal Raleigh, Mariners played against Blue Jays

It's clear that Cal Raleigh and the Mariners are not taking their success for granted. This will be crucial as they progress through the ALCS against the Blue Jays, especially after taking the first two games on the road.

The game was close to start as both teams were even at three apiece after the first two innings. Despite that, the Mariners took full control by scoring seven unanswered runs for the rest of the night, lighting up their defense with multiple hits and home runs.

The Mariners' bullpen was highly effective after their hiccups to start the game. They gave up six hits after 32 at-bats, shutting down Toronto's offense in the process. Logan Gilbert started on the mound as he lasted three innings, striking out two batters while allowing five hits and two runs. Meanwhile, Eduard Bazardo earned the win after two solid innings of service.

The Mariners will look to take a 3-0 series lead when they host the Blue Jays in Game 3. The contest will take place on Oct. 15 at 8:08 p.m. ET.