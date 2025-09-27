For all the talk about who will win the AL MVP, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is emerging as the surprising favorite. That includes being on the cusp of defeating Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

However, what is surprising is that Yankees catcher Austin Wells is giving him props for the season he put on, according to MLB Network. On Friday, Wells tipped his hat to Raleigh during an interview with host Harold Reynolds.

Essentially, Wells said that Raleigh was helping to raise the profile of catchers throughout the league.

“He's growing the brand for catchers, for sure.” Well said.

"He's growing the brand for catchers, for sure." Austin Wells joins #MLBTonight to talk about what goes unnoticed as a catcher and Cal Raleigh's outstanding season. pic.twitter.com/LLeqouKivJ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 26, 2025

Currently, Raleigh is batting .247 with 60 home runs, 125 RBIs, and 144 hits to his name. Earlier this week, the Mariners clinched the American League West Division and have a record of 90-69. Meanwhile, the Yankees are locked in a tight battle for the American League East Division with the Toronto Blue Jays, with a record of 91-68, but they have clinched a playoff spot.

Wells is batting .221 with 21 RBIs and 70 RBIs. As both the Mariners and Yankees are inching towards October, they each have a reliable presence behind the plate and, for that matter, at the plate.

When it comes to Raleigh, he is in a unique position from a franchise standpoint.

Cal Raleigh's status among other Mariners greats

From the numbers alone, Raleigh has made quite the impression. With his 60 home runs, Raleigh set a single-season record for home runs. The previous record was set respectively by Mike Zunino with 27 and Ken Griffey Jr. with 56. Also, he broke the record for the most home runs in a season by a primary catcher, once held by Salvador Perez in 2021.

Additionally, he has developed into a power switch hitter that mirrors the likes of Mickey Mantle.

In the process, he surpassed Mantle for the most home runs hit from both sides of the plate in a single season.