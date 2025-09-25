The Seattle Mariners are division champions once again. On Wednesday night at T-Mobile Park, the Mariners clinched the AL West title with a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies, ending Major League Baseball’s longest active division-title drought at 24 years.

It was more than just clinching a title. Dan Wilson, who was the starting catcher the last time the Mariners captured a division crown in 2001, is now the manager guiding this squad back to the top. The Mariners made a statement early, blasting three first-inning home runs from Julio Rodriguez, Jorge Polanco, and Cal Raleigh. Raleigh later added his 60th homer in the eighth inning, becoming the first catcher in MLB history to reach that milestone.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi captured the emotional symmetry on X (formerly known as Twitter), with a nod to Wilson’s full-circle achievement.

“Dan Wilson was the starting catcher the last time the @Mariners won the AL West.

24 years later, he’s the manager.”

The win improved the club's record to 89-69 and locked in a direct berth to the ALDS. Fans inside T-Mobile Park erupted with MVP chants for Raleigh, while champagne flowed in the clubhouse. A new division banner will soon hang alongside the ones from 1995, 1997, 2000, and 2001.

Wilson was emotional in postgame interviews, reflecting on the Mariners’ journey and what this return to the top means for the franchise. With a 15-1 stretch over their last 16 games, the club enters October as one of the league’s hottest teams, fueled by momentum, history, and a manager who has lived both eras of success.

The Mariners now turn their attention to October, chasing a deeper postseason run that could cement this team into franchise history.