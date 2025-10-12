The Seattle Mariners are set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALCS after defeating the Detroit Tigers in the previous round. It marks the first time the club has reached the ALCS since 2001. With championship hopes at an all-time high, it appears the pitching rotation is getting a big boost with Bryan Woo finally returning.

Reports indicate that Woo, who is 25 years old, is officially on the Mariners' ALCS roster for the series against the Blue Jays. His name is listed on the team's graphic shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bryan Woo was initially unavailable in the ALDS against the Tigers due to a lingering pectoral issue. When healthy, the third-year pro has proven to be an incredibly reliable option on the mound. He made his first All-Star appearance in the 2025 season after ending the campaign with a 2.94 ERA and 0.927 WHIP while recording 198 strikeouts through 186.2 innings pitched.

Although Woo is back on the roster, the Mariners plan to start Bryce Miller in Game 1 against the Blue Jays. Seattle may want Miller to throw as many innings as possible after the club played 15 innings in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Tigers. Seattle was forced to play both Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo as relief pitchers in that contest.

It's not entirely clear when the Mariners plan to start Bryan Woo. Considering Gilbert and Castillo both made appearances as relief pitchers just days ago, manager Dan Wilson may opt to give Woo the start in Game 2 against the Blue Jays. However, only time will tell how the team approaches the playoff series.

Game 1 is set to begin on Sunday at 8:03 p.m. EST. The Mariners will be on the road in this game, as it takes place in Toronto.