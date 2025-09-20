Seattle Mariners rising star and pitcher Bryan Woo is scheduled to undergo an MRI after exiting early from Friday’s 4-0 win over the Houston Astros due to pectoral tightness. The injury comes at a critical time in the AL West playoff race, as Seattle looks to hold onto a razor-thin lead in the division.

The right-handed pitcher had been sharp through five innings, allowing just one hit, one walk, and striking out five. But while warming up for the sixth, he felt something unusual. Manager Dan Wilson and trainer Kyle Torgerson immediately visited the mound, and he was removed as a precaution. Eduard Bazardo, a reliable part of the Seattle pitching staff this season, stepped in and pitched two scoreless innings to preserve the lead.

In an article by MLB’s Daniel Kramer, Woo spoke to the media after the game, saying he had felt fine until just before his exit.

“I felt great all game,” Woo said. “I just felt it at the end. And yeah, I thought that was just smart to not try to push it.”

Kramer also reported that the 25-year-old attempted to return for the sixth inning but ultimately made the call to protect his arm.

“I just felt a little tightness,” Woo said. “I tried to come out and throw that sixth and didn't feel like it was best for the team. I felt like [Bazardo] was ready to go. We'll get some stuff done tomorrow, and I'll know more. I really don't know much so far.”

The injury to Woo presents a significant challenge for the club’s rotation, especially with just nine games remaining in the season. The 6-foot-2 right-hander has been dominant in 2025, posting a 2.94 ERA over 186.2 innings. He’s been a key part of a deep starting group that includes Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert — all of whom have helped anchor one of the league’s most talented staffs. Andres Munoz remains a high-leverage weapon out of the bullpen, but Woo’s reliability has been a stabilizing force throughout the year.

The win pushed Seattle one game ahead of Houston, making the injury especially concerning. His MRI results could reshape the team’s plans and impact the postseason race.

With the pitching staff already under strain, Woo’s status may determine whether the Mariners hold onto their AL West divisional lead or not. In a race this tight, even a small setback could be decisive.