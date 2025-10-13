Bryce Miller made unique MLB playoff history during Game 1 of the AL Championship Series between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday night.

Seattle was in high spirits going into the series. They took down the Detroit Tigers in thrilling fashion after five games in the AL Divisional Series. This allowed the team to reach the ALCS for the first time since 2001, a big step forward for the now-contending team.

Miller started on the mound as he got off to a rusty start, conceding a leadoff homer to the Blue Jays' George Springer. Despite that, he bounced back as he allowed no more runs in his six innings on the mound. He made history as he became the first pitcher to pull that off since David Price did it for the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, per MLB reporter Sarah Langs.

“Bryce Miller is the first pitcher to allow a leadoff home run and complete 6+ innings without allowing another run in a postseason game since David Price (7 IP) for BOS in 2018 World Series Game 5 at LAD (David Freese leadoff HR),” Langs wrote.

Bryce Miller is pitching on just 3 days rest. He's retired 17 of his last 19 batters faced! #ALCS pic.twitter.com/8ItxHXJK88 — MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2025

How Bryce Miller, Mariners played against Blue Jays

It was a unique feat for Bryce Miller to achieve as he helped the Mariners take down the Blue Jays 3-1 to begin the ALCS.

Seattle took a while to get its offense going, trailing 1-0 throughout the first five innings. They finally woke up in the sixth inning, having Cal Raleigh fire a solo shot to right-center field and Jorge Polanco get an RBI single to left field. Polanco added one more run in the eighth frame with an RBI single to right field.

The Mariners' bullpen did an excellent job containing the Blue Jays' offense despite the leadoff homer. They only gave up two hits throughout Toronto's 29 at-bats. Miller earned the win as he struck out three batters while conceding two hits. Meanwhile, Andres Munoz obtained the save for his second of the postseason.

The Mariners will look to take a 2-0 lead in the series when they face the Blue Jays in Game 2. The contest will take place on Oct. 13 at 5:03 p.m. ET.