As many claim Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh to be the best in baseball at his position, there is another figure in baseball history who has been impressed with the player's performance. With the Mariners catcher in Raleigh having 26 home runs, which ties No. 1 in the league with Aaron Judge, legendary star Johnny Bench would speak about the 28-year-old and the aspects he likes about his style.

Along with the 26 home runs, which leads any catcher in the majors, he also has a .263 batting average and 54 RBIs (seventh in the MLB). Speaking with USA Today's Bob Nightengale, former Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench, who many consider to be the greatest catcher of all time, would say he loves to watch Raleigh play, even saying a player like him doesn't come along very often.

“Believe me, I’m paying close attention,” Bench said. “I love watching him hit, seeing him go the other way while trying to get guys in from second and third, I love watching him throw, and unlike some guys you see, he’s not afraid to throw, I love watching him call a game. I love watching him drive in runs, I love watching everything he does, it’s just so impressive.”

“Guys like him have come along maybe 14, 15 times in the history of the game,” Bench continued.

Mariners' Cal Raleigh reacts to Johnny Bench's flattering comments

Article Continues Below

With the last two home runs from the Mariners catcher coming against the Los Angeles Angels, he has continued to show how impressive he's been, not just among catchers, but among any star in the league. There's no doubt getting praise from someone like Bench is surreal, as the two even had the chance to talk at a luncheon last November, per Nightengale.

“That was so cool. He’s definitely one of a kind,” Raleigh said. “He was awesome. Old school. Knows baseball. Loves to talk about it. There were a lot of stories. He was really adamant about as you get older, taking care of yourself as a catcher.”

“So he was giving me stuff on that. But then the big thing was runners in scoring position, what he was trying to do as a hitter, telling me he was taught to get runs in, and be an RBI guy,” Raleigh continued. “Those are the two things that stuck with me, slowing it down, not trying to do too much, and just getting those runs in. He was big on those two things.”

At any rate, Raleigh will continue his exceptional season as Seattle has a 35-34 record, which puts them second in the AL West as they conclude the current series against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon.