Cal Raleigh made MLB history that saw him pass Mickey Mantle during Sunday's contest between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

Going into the game, Raleigh racked up 40 home runs. He has shined as one of the best hitters in the majors, which he emphasized with this solo shot to right field that soared up to 421 feet in the air during the seventh inning.

He ended up making history with that homer. According to MLB analyst Sarah Langs, Raleigh broke a tie with Mantle (1961) for the most home runs by a switch-hitter in the first 106 games of a season.

“Cal Raleigh’s 41 home runs break a tie with 1961 Mickey Mantle for most by a switch-hitter in his team’s first 106 games of a season,” Langs wrote.

How Cal Raleigh, Mariners played against Angels

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) looks on in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Despite Cal Raleigh's impressive feat, it wasn't enough as the Mariners lost 4-1 to the Angels in the series finale.

Seattle struggled on offense all game aside from Raleigh's solo shot. Out of 29 at-bats, they only landed two hits, showing how effective Los Angeles was at limiting their opponent's chances.

On the other side of the field, the Mariners' bullpen didn't have the worst performance. However, they gave up hits that proved to be damaging to their side. They kept the Angels scoreless until the fifth inning, giving up all four runs in that frame, including a two-run blast from Mike Trout. Logan Gilbert received the loss for the night, being on the mound for five innings as he struck out seven batters while giving up four runs and three hits.

Seattle fell to a 56-50 record on the season, holding the second spot of the AL West Division standings. They are four games behind the Houston Astros for the top seed.

The Mariners look to bounce back in their next series, remaining on the road. They face the Athletics as Game 1 will take place on July 28 at 10:05 p.m. ET.

More Seattle Mariners News
Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki poses with his Hall of Fame plaque after the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Clark Sports Center.
Ichiro Suzuki takes hilarious shot at Marlins that no one saw comingChristopher Hennessy ·
Hall of Fame Inductee Ichiro Suzuki answers questions during the media press conference at the Clarke Sports Center in Cooperstown, NY.
How Ichiro Suzuki ‘cleansed himself’ at Hall of FameChristopher Hennessy ·
Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh (29) hits a two-run home run during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh joins elite club with 40th home runAbdullah Imran ·
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Mariners fire blunt 4-word message about MLB trade deadline plansMike Gianakos ·
Mariners news: Cal Raleigh surpasses Aaron Judge as AL MVP betting favorite
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh surpasses Aaron Judge as AL MVP betting favoriteChris Spiering ·
A view of the Seattle Mariners logo during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.
Mariners rumors: Seattle open to trading versatile Gold Glove winnerBenjamin Adducchio ·