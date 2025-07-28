Cal Raleigh made MLB history that saw him pass Mickey Mantle during Sunday's contest between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

Going into the game, Raleigh racked up 40 home runs. He has shined as one of the best hitters in the majors, which he emphasized with this solo shot to right field that soared up to 421 feet in the air during the seventh inning.

CAL RALEIGH KEEPS MASHING 🤯 HOME RUN NO. 41 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aoAZIW3nxc — MLB (@MLB) July 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

He ended up making history with that homer. According to MLB analyst Sarah Langs, Raleigh broke a tie with Mantle (1961) for the most home runs by a switch-hitter in the first 106 games of a season.

“Cal Raleigh’s 41 home runs break a tie with 1961 Mickey Mantle for most by a switch-hitter in his team’s first 106 games of a season,” Langs wrote.

How Cal Raleigh, Mariners played against Angels

Despite Cal Raleigh's impressive feat, it wasn't enough as the Mariners lost 4-1 to the Angels in the series finale.

Seattle struggled on offense all game aside from Raleigh's solo shot. Out of 29 at-bats, they only landed two hits, showing how effective Los Angeles was at limiting their opponent's chances.

On the other side of the field, the Mariners' bullpen didn't have the worst performance. However, they gave up hits that proved to be damaging to their side. They kept the Angels scoreless until the fifth inning, giving up all four runs in that frame, including a two-run blast from Mike Trout. Logan Gilbert received the loss for the night, being on the mound for five innings as he struck out seven batters while giving up four runs and three hits.

Seattle fell to a 56-50 record on the season, holding the second spot of the AL West Division standings. They are four games behind the Houston Astros for the top seed.

The Mariners look to bounce back in their next series, remaining on the road. They face the Athletics as Game 1 will take place on July 28 at 10:05 p.m. ET.