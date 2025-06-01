After watching Shohei Ohtani earn his flowers as the MLB home run king, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has officially placed the reigning and defending MVP on notice, tying “Showtime” for the home run lead with his 22nd bash of the season.

Taking the plate against Bailey Ober, Raleigh blasted the ball 383 feet out of T-Mobile Park and rounded the bases, adding two runs to the board and setting the score to 3-2 in the third inning, a score that remained the same through the top of the middle of the seventh.

Originally drafted into the Mariners system in the third round of the 2018 Amateur Draft, Raleigh signed a six-year, $105 million contract extension back in March, but already looks like a bargain, coming just 12 home runs short of his 2024 total in just 57 games played, with the potential to make an even bigger impact as the season progresses on.

Now firmly placed in the MLB home run race alongside Ohtani, Aaron Judge of the Yankees, and Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies, Raleigh leads his Mariners team to a 30-26 record through 56 games, sitting second in a tight AL West divisional race with the Houston Astros, the Texas Rangers, and a surprisingly effective Los Angeles Angels squad. He ranks first on the Mariners in home runs, second in hits, and runs scored, and his .265 batting average ranks third on the team, right up there with Leo Rivas and Victor Robles.

While Raleigh and his Mariners were expected to be good heading into the 2025 MLB season, the catcher's incredible game has unquestionably elevated his status and his team's potential as the calendar prepares to turn over from May to June. While only time will tell if Raleigh is able to hold onto the AL home run crown into the postseason, earning the biggest honor of his career thus far, Seattle's faithful will be happy with his efforts all the same thanks to his breakout campaign.