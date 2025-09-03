Although fans are scared to be overly ambitious right now, the Seattle Mariners (73-66) are not merely hoping to make the playoffs this season. They assembled a roster they believe can win a pennant, especially in an American League rife with uncertainty and flaws. The M's are not playing like a World Series contender, however. They look eerily similar to the club that has fallen one game short of the postseason in consecutive years. Maybe the greatest manager in franchise history can help them get back on track.

He is already having an effect on Seattle's current skipper. With the legendary Lou Piniella in attendance for Tuesday night's road game versus the Tampa Bay Rays, Dan Wilson was fittingly ejected after arguing with the home plate umpire. Piniella, a man who has produced some of the most famous outbursts in MLB history, unsurprisingly had a strong reaction to Wilson's removal.

Dan Wilson got ejected with 82-year old Lou Piniella in attendance, who was just as upset with the ump pic.twitter.com/ZEAb0J1U5U — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 3, 2025

The World Series-winning manager (1990 with the Cincinnati Reds) still has plenty of bite at 82 years of age. He remains passionate and strong-willed, two qualities the Mariners must embody down the stretch if they are going to play October baseball. Piniella spent time reliving his Seattle days before the game, and apparently the whole experience had quite the impression on Wilson. Nevertheless, the visiting team came up short, falling 6-5 to the Rays.

The Texas Rangers can pull within a half game of the Mariners in the AL Wild Card standings if they defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tension is rising. Seattle was probably already in a bad mood before the final out was even recorded, due to some of the strike calls.

The reason Mariners' Dan Wilson lost it

While pitching to rookie Cole Young in the third inning, All-Star right-hander Drew Rasmussen threw a pitch visibly above the zone. It was called a strike, prompting a contentious response from someone in Seattle's dugout. The ump ejected the perpetrator, which caused a heated and flummoxed Dan Wilson to come out for an explanation and voice his disapproval. He was soon tossed as well. Lou Piniella clearly supported the man he managed for a total of 10 MLB seasons.

We all want to impress our mentor figures, and Wilson seized an opportunity to do just that in Tampa on Tuesday night. Of course, the best way to pay homage to Sweet Lou would be by launching Seattle into title contention. Although Piniella was never able to guide the Mariners to the Fall Classic, the squad tied an MLB-record by winning 116 games in 2001 and advanced to the AL Championship Series three times with him at the helm.

Seattle has not reached that stage in the 23 years after Piniella's departure. Unless this group wakes up right away, that torturous trend will continue through 2025.