The Seattle Mariners have won eight of their last 10 games, so it's no surprise that the team has been swinging the bats well — particularly infielder Dylan Moore.

Behind a .385 average over his last six games, along with three home runs and three stolen bases, Moore is the American League Player of the Week, MLB announced on Monday. It is the first time in his career that he has earned the honor.

The Mariners took two out of three on the road against both the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays last week, with Moore torching the Reds to get them started. He went 3-5 in the first game of the series, socking two home runs and accumulating four RBI. The next two games, he combined to go 4-9 with a double and three runs scored.

Against the Jays, Moore went 3-12 with a homer and a steal.

Overall this season, Moore is hitting .316 with a 188 OPS+. He's been part of the core that has taken the Mariners' dismal 2024 offense and made it passable, at least so far, in 2025. Seattle ranked 29th in Major League Baseball last season with a .224 team batting average and 22nd with a .687 team OPS. This year, the Mariners are still only hitting .224, but their team OPS is up to .714 (13th).

Six different Seattle players homered over the past two series, but as manager Dan Wilson said, his team has shown it can do more than hit the long ball.

“The long ball has been carrying us a little bit,” he said, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “But I think we've also been in these games where we've had a lot of close games late — the last game in Cincinnati, last night's game, where we've also had to put some at-bats together.”

The San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. took home the National League Player of the Week award, MLB also announced.