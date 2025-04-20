The Toronto Blue Jays have rebounded from a disappointing 2024 season with a 12-9 start this year. Toronto is in second place in the AL East, one game behind the division-leading New York Yankees. The Blue Jays took a three-game win streak into Saturday’s matchup but the Seattle Mariners got the 8-4 victory.

The game included some feistiness out of starting pitcher Jose Berrios, who had words with Seattle’s star catcher Cal Raleigh in the fourth inning. As Raleigh rounded third following an inning-ending fly out by Dylan Moore, Berrios began chirping at Raleigh. The confrontation caused the benches to clear.

After the game, Berrios said Raleigh had been relaying pitches from second base, according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi on X. The veteran pitcher made sure to let the Gold Glove catcher know he was unhappy.

Blue Jays’ starter Jose Berrios mixes it up with Cal Raleigh

“I don’t react that way very often. I’m a quiet and chill guy. But when some people are trying to fight with us in the field, I don’t respect that, I don’t like that. I was trying to [stand] up there for myself but also for my teammates. And I see the support of my teammates today and that’s [who we are]. We are family here and when we go out, we go out all together,” Berrios added, per Davidi.

It’s unclear exactly what Berrios meant, however, as he appeared to start the confrontation with the Mariners.

Berrios went six innings, allowing three runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts. He came back out for the seventh inning to protect a 3-2 lead but gave up a game-tying home run to Ben Williamson and was replaced by Brendon Little.

The game remained tied as it headed into extra innings. The Mariners then came through with five runs in the top of the 12th, which proved the difference. Seattle went on to defeat the Blue Jays 8-4.

Raleigh went 2-3 on the day with three walks, two RBI and a run scored. The fifth-year veteran switched to a torpedo bat and is off to a scorching-hot start this season. Raleigh is up to eight home runs, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored with a .580 slugging percentage and .920 OPS in 21 games so far this year.