Seattle Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh just can't stop hitting bombs. Raleigh became the first player in the 2025 MLB season to knock out at least 60 home runs, as he reached that plateau Wednesday night against the Colorado Rockies in front of over 42,000 cheering fans at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Raleigh entered the contest with 58 home runs on the season, and he made that 59 early, sending one deep in the first inning off Colorado starter Tanner Gordon, who threw the same 93 mph four-seam fastballs in all pitches in that matchup. Raleigh's solo blast in that inning put the Mariners on the board first.

Raleigh did it again in the eighth frame. Facing Rockies reliever Angel Chivilli, who had a sub-7.00 ERA, Raleigh jumped on the pitcher's first pitch — 98 mph four-seamer — for another solo home run that went 389 feet deep to extend Seattle's massive lead, 9-1.

CAL RALEIGH HAS DONE IT! Cal Raleigh LAUNCHES this ball for his 60th HR of the season 🚀 pic.twitter.com/p4H9Ujye2l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 25, 2025

Raleigh's multi-home run night came on the same evening that New York Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge also had two homers against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Raleigh's 60th home run unsurprisingly captured the attention of fans online.

“Give him the damn MVP!” an X, formerlt Twitter, commented.

“You just have to give it to him, you just have to,” a social media user said.

“THE MAN!!!!!!!THE MYTH!!!!!!THE BIG DUMPER!!!!!” chimed in a fan.

“MVP. If he played in New York, he’d already have a plaque in Cooperstown before he finished rounding the bases and there wouldn’t be any discussion about any other MVP,” another commenter shared.

“As a Yankee fan.. give this man the MVP,” one said.

There's a strong case to be made for Raleigh and Judge as to why they should be voted as the 2025 American League Most Valuable Player, but at the very least, it appears that the former is going to come away with the MLB home run title this season.

Philadelphia Phillies star designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is second in the big league overall with 56 home runs, while reigning National League MVP and Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is third with 53 blasts. Judge is fourth with 51 dingers through Wednesday.

Raleigh needs just two more home runs to match Judge's AL record of 62 home runs in a season, but it will be a challenge for him with only four more games left for Seattle.