The Seattle Mariners rallied to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies in the series opener Tuesday. The comeback victory earned the Mariners a postseason berth for the first time since 2022. And Seattle is now just one win away from clinching the AL West for the first time in 24 years.

Cal Raleigh was just five years old when the Mariners last claimed the division. And on Wednesday, the All-World slugger did his part to help Seattle secure the AL West title for the fourth time in franchise history.

Raleigh absolutely demolished a 93 mph four-seamer from Rockies starter Tanner Gordon for his 59th home run of the season. The 438-foot blast reached the upper deck in right field and gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

CAL RALEIGH. NO. 59. LOOK AT WHERE THIS BASEBALL LANDS!!! pic.twitter.com/sBfanDCpsg — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Raleigh’s solo shot was the opening salvo in an explosive first inning for Seattle. Julio Rodriguez followed him with a 422-foot bomb to left field as the powerful pair went back-to-back against the Rockies. Two batters later, Jorge Polanco joined the party with a solo home run to right, putting the Mariners up 3-0.

Cal Raleigh, Mariners close in on division title

Once locked in a fierce battle for the division with the Houston Astros, Seattle has pulled away. The Mariners swept the Astros in Houston, effectively ending the AL West race.

Seattle has won five-straight games and 15 of its last 16 contests entering Wednesday’s matchup against the Rockies. The team is an MLB-best 24-6 at home since the All-Star break.

And Raleigh has been the driving force behind Seattle’s surge. The All-Star catcher is putting the finishing touches on a historic season. On Saturday, Raleigh broke the franchise home run record, surpassing Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.’s long-standing mark of 56.

Big Dumper toppled Mickey Mantle’s single-season record for homers by a switch-hitter when he belted his 55th dinger on September 16. And he shattered Salvador Perez’s record for home runs by a primary catcher back in August.

Raleigh is in the midst of one of the greatest power-hitting campaigns of all time, regardless of position. Only Aaron Judge, Roger Maris and Babe Ruth have hit more home runs than Big Dumper in American League history. And Raleigh has four games remaining to join them in the extremely exclusive 60-home run club.