The Seattle Mariners jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS after winning the first two games of the matchup on the road. With the series shifting to Seattle for Game 3, the Mariners wasted no time applying pressure to Toronto. Julio Rodriguez homered in the first inning for the second straight game, putting Seattle up 2-0 early.

However, Toronto had no intention of going quietly. After scoring just four total runs over the first two games of the Championship Series, the Blue Jays’ offense came alive Wednesday. Every Toronto starter other than Anthony Santander had at least one hit and one RBI in Game 3. Five different Blue Jays hit home runs and eight different players scored as Toronto overwhelmed the Mariners.

Despite trailing early, Andres Gimenez tied the game in the third inning with a two-run blast off George Kirby. It was Gimenez’ first postseason home run and it signaled the start of an onslaught.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a monster game. The All-Star first baseman went 4-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored. Guerrero tied a franchise record with his fourth homer of the postseason. His previous three dingers came in the ALDS against the New York Yankees.

Blue Jays tee off on Mariners in ALCS Game 3

The Blue Jays took a 5-2 lead in the third inning and just kept right on mashing. Toronto piled it on, going up 12-2 in the sixth. The Mariners finally answered in the eighth inning when Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh hit back-to-back homers. But it was too little, too late. Addison Barger gave Toronto a baker’s dozen with a ninth-inning solo shot and the Blue Jays won 13-4.

The Mariners appeared to be on the verge of taking control of the Championship Series. But the Blue Jays made a statement with a huge road win in Game 3. Now Mariners fans are coming to terms with the fact that a World Series trip is no sure thing.

Mark Lathrop wrote:

“Ya'll had us thinking you would sweep the ALCS!”

Haylan Fraser was ready to dish out blame:

“I blame Dan Wilson for every loss–not just his inability to manage the game itself but his inability to adjust the lineup to match the current situation.”

Karla Tanner commented:

“This was the game I was worried about. Jays angry over the last two games came out aggressive.”

Nicole! added:

“We tricked them into scoring all their runs in a single game they’re so mad rn I bet”

Charlie ND wrote:

“Your fans really thought this series was over when y'all were up 2-0”