The Seattle Mariners and manager Dan Wilson will be without another starting pitcher for the foreseeable future. Logan Gilbert joined George Kirby on the injured list after suffering a right elbow flexor strain against the Miami Marlins. Seattle's starting rotation takes another hit as the team continues to fight in the American League West.

Before he left the game on Friday, Gilbert was off to a great start in his fifth professional season. He carries a 2.37 ERA and is within the top 10 in Major League Baseball in strikeouts. He emerged as the team's ace last season and was their Opening Day starter in 2025.

Without him, Wilson needs to get creative with his rotation. As for now, they can only hope that the 27-year-old's injury isn't too severe. The team recalled two pitchers to take Gilbert's place as he goes onto the IL, according to the Mariners.

Kirby is still recovering from shoulder inflammation that put him in the IL before the season started. Gilbert's timetable is still unknown, but Seattle hopes that they won't have to wait too long.

Despite the poor injury news, the Mariners are rolling. They are winners of 10 of their last 14 games ahead of Saturday night's game against Miami. They are a part of the tightest division in Major League Baseball, so every win counts. The Mariners, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers all have playoff aspirations.

If they want to get back to the playoffs, Seattle needs to figure out how to survive without their top arms. That being said, Bryan Woo and Luis Castillo are more than able to hold things down. Both are playing well and can fill Gilbert's shoes. The Mariners are also getting great offensive contributions.

Regaining full health is paramount for the Seattle Mariners as they move forward. Getting Gilbert and Kirby back from the IL is their best path to where they want to be at the end of the year.