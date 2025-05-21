The Seattle Mariners enter Wednesday's action at 27-20, 2.5 games above the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West. They've done that without one of their top pitchers, which is changing soon. The Mariners are getting starter George Kirby back from a shoulder injury for Thursday's game against the Astros. Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times broke the news on Wednesday.

“Dan Wilson announces George Kirby will start tomorrow in Houston. Says rest of rotation will slot in behind him as is the following three games there,” Condotta reported on social media. He clarified that the rotation would be Emerson Hancock, Bryan Woo, and Luis Castillo after Kirby. The Mariners are off on Monday.

Kirby is entering his fourth season with the Mariners and is already one of the top pitchers in the league. He finished sixth in AL Cy Young voting in 2023 and followed up with a comparable season in 2024. Kirby's superpower is pitching to contact, with only 64 walks allowed in 511.2 career innings. He has led the majors in strikeout-to-walk ratio in two consecutive seasons.

Last season, the Mariners' pitching staff was remarkably healthy. Only seven different pitchers made a start, with Kirby and Logan Gilbert tying for the league lead of 33 starts. This year, they have had eight different pitchers make starts, and Kirby will be the ninth.

The Mariners have only made the playoffs once since 2002, but they looked like they were on their way to a playoff berth last year. Their offense went cold in the summer, losing a ten-game division lead between June 19 and July 19. Now, Cal Raleigh is leading their offense to a respectable season while their pitching holds its own. Adding Kirby into that mix could make the Mariners dangerous down the stretch and in the postseason.

The Mariners and Astros start a four-game series on Thursday in Houston.