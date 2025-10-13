The Seattle Mariners started the American League Championship Series on the right foot, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in Game 1. However, things could've started off much worse for Seattle.

Mariners starter Bryce Miller allowed a leadoff home run to George Springer. He walked the next batter and while he got Vladimir Guerrero Jr to line out, Miller put a runner in scoring position with another walk. That's when Cal Raleigh made strides of his own, to the pitcher's mound to meet with the right-hander.

Miller said it was exactly what he needed. Raleigh's mound visits are always quirky. But they get the job done, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“Sometimes he thinks he has jokes, and I give him a courtesy laugh, a little chuckle and settle back down and keep going,” Miller said.

Clearly, whatever Raleigh did worked. Miller went on to pitch six innings of two-hit baseball. He struck out three and walked just one after the first inning. Furthermore, Springer's home run was the only damage against him.

Raleigh helped Miller's cause further by blasting a 420-foot home run in the sixth inning. He has been the catalyst for this Mariners team and potentially the American League MVP. With or without the hardware though, Raleigh has been on a tear in 2025.

When it comes to managing the pitching staff, Miller isn't the only one that appreciates Raleigh's antics. Logan Gilbert will be starting Game 2 for the Mariners. If he finds himself in a hole, he's knows his catcher will have his back.

“Sometimes he doesn’t say anything, or maybe I’m missing what he says,” Gilbert said. “But he just kind of walks out there and stands there and looks at me. It’s kind of awkward sometimes. I think there’s an intention there. I’m trying to figure out what it is.”