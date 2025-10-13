Jorge Polanco is swinging a hot bat so far for the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series, and he delivered once again in the fifth inning of Game 2.

Polanco broke a 3-3 tie by mashing a three-run shot right-center field off of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Louis Varland, his ex-teammate with the Minnesota Twins.

That comes after a 2-4 Game 1 from Polanco and on the heels of a two-home-run game against the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the ALDS.

More importantly, the home run put the Mariners in the driver's seat as they look to take a commanding 2-0 ALCS lead by sweeping the Blue Jays in Toronto to start.

Seattle drew first blood in Game 2, jumping on Toronto starter Trey Yesavage in the first inning for three runs. Julio Rodriguez did the honors, socking a three-run home run after the first two batters of the game reached base. Compare that to the masterpiece that Yesavage threw against the New York Yankees in the ALDS. He went 5.1 innings that day, not allowing a hit while walking one and striking out 11.

The Blue Jays got back into the game in the bottom of the first, scoring two on a pair of singles from Nathan Lukes and Alejandro Kirk. Another hit from Lukes in the second inning tied the game, setting up Polanco's huge homer.

Even before Polanco's Game 2 heroics, he drew praise from his teammates, including the MVP candidate Cal Raleigh.

“He's been so clutch for us, the whole last month and into the playoffs,” Raleigh said after Game 1, via Jon Morosi of MLB Network. “He's been what we really needed. It makes a difference when you're healthy.”

Raleigh is referring to the knee injury that sidelined Polanco late in 2024, forcing him to undergo surgery in the offseason. Now healthy, he hit 26 homers in the regular season, his most since 2021.